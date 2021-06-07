‘Project Raptor’ at UNM seeking participants for PTSD study

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are seeking participants for a research study that involves service members. The study looks at memory and attention issues associated with posttraumatic stress disorder in veterans and active-duty service members.

According to UNM Newsroom, researchers are looking to speak to service members who were involved in combat operations or support positions after 2002 who are between the ages of 18-55, with or without PTSD.

To participate in the study, email projectraptor@unm.edu and mention Project Raptor.