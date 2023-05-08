MADRID, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Madrid is one step closer to seeing a small boardwalk in town. Community members hope the boardwalk can solve pedestrian safety issues.

Employees of Gypsey Gem in Madrid say a curb in front of their store is a hazard for drivers and pedestrians. As the town attracts more tourists, community members say something needs to be done to improve safety. This led to the Madrid Art and History Walk Project.

In 2021 a traffic study by New Mexico Department of Transportation found 71% of pedestrians use the roadway instead of the shoulder. The project would would create a wooden boardwalk, public parking and possibly a privacy wall. The wall would give homeowners privacy and feature art and history to encourage tourists to explore the town. The project has received about $153,000 from the state, but they plan to apply for more grants to complete the project.