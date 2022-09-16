NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues.

According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans are 65 years or older. “Providing it closer to their homes, so the best place for people to heal and recover to get care. So, they’re not being shunted all over the state or being sent to large centers and a lot of it can be accomplished by their primary care centers close to home,” said Dr. Nitin Budhwar, Project Echo.

Doctors will get a new lesson every two weeks. The program will also include experts in memory, physical therapy, and psychiatry.