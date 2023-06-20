NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project ECHO, based out of the University of New Mexico’s Health Sciences Center, announced a new initiative Tuesday. The initiative will make it easier for children across the state to receive mental health care by giving tools to healthcare providers to diagnose and treat children with mental illness.

Rural doctors will be able to work with mental health experts to treat children that may not have access to that type of care locally. According to Project ECHO, they will be able to help with issues such as anxiety, depression and ADHD.