Programming Note: Thanksgiving Holiday TV Schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to CBS’ coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and football games, there will be some changes to regularly scheduled programs on KRQE and FOX New Mexico. For more programming information check out the TV Guide.
Thursday, November 28, 2019 on KRQE
- KRQE News 13 at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. will air as normal.
- Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS will air from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- The Doctors will air at 10 a.m.
- Dr. Phil “A Thanksgiving Disaster, a burned Toddler & a Family at Odds” episode will air at 11 a.m.
- KRQE Winter Weather Special will air at 12 p.m.
- The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 12:30 p.m.
- The Young and the Restless will air at 1 p.m.
- The NFL Today show will air at 2 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys from AT&T Stadium from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. will not air due to football.
- Jeopardy! will air at 6 p.m. (repeat episode)
- Wheel of Fortune will air at 6:30 p.m.
- Young Sheldon will air at 7 p.m. (repeat episode)
- The Unicorn will air at 7:31 p.m. (repeat episode)
- Mom will air at 8:01 p.m. (repeat episode)
- Carol’s Second Act will air at 8:30 p.m. (repeat episode)
- Evil will air at 9 p.m. (repeat episode)
- KRQE News 13 at 10 will air as normal
- The late Show with Stephen Colbert will air at 10:35 p.m.
- The Late Late Show with James Corden will air at 11:37 p.m.
Thursday, November 28, 2019 on FOX
- KRQE News 13 at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. will air as normal.
- KRQE News 13 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. will not air as normal.
- Day of the Dead Parade will air at 7 a.m.
- Xploration Earth 2050 will air at 8 a.m.
- FOX NFL Sunday will air at 8:30 a.m. This program is a break down of upcoming NFL games.
- Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions game will start at 10:30 a.m.
- NFL on FOX Post-Game Show will start at 1:30 p.m.
- 2019 U.S. Open: Woodland Peaks at Pebble Beach at 2 p.m.
- True Crime Files will air at 3 p.m.
- 25 Words or Less will air at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Family Feud will start at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- KRQE Winter Weather Speical will air at 6 p.m.
- Legendary New Mexico: Legendary Educators will air at 6:30 p.m.
- The Masked Singer will air at 7 p.m.
- Almost Family will air at 8 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will air as normal.
- Jeopardy! will air at 10 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 10:35 p.m. will air as normal.
- DailyMailTV will air at 11:05 p.m. and 11:35 p.m.
- TMZ will air at 12:05 a.m.
Friday, November 29, 2019 on KRQE
- KRQE News 13 at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. will air as normal.
- CBS This Morning will at 7 a.m.
- The Doctors will air at 9 a.m.
- Dr. Phil will air at 10 a.m.
- KRQE News 13 at Noon will air at 11 a.m. due to the CBS Sports Spectacular.
- CBS Sports Spectacular will air at 11:30 a.m. It’s a program that will focus on “College Football’s 10 Greatest Wide Receivers”
- College Football: The Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks game will start at 12:30 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. CBS Evening News and KRQE 5:30 p.m. will air as normal.
- Jeopardy! will air at 6 p.m.
- Wheel of Fortune will air at 6:30 p.m.
- Frosty the Snowman will air at 7 p.m.
- Frosty Returns will air at 7:30 p.m.
- Hawaii Five-0 will air at 8 p.m.
- Blue Bloods will air at 9 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 10 p.m. will air as normal.
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air at 10:35 p.m.
- The Late Late Show with James Corden will air at 11:37 p.m.
Friday, November 29, 2019 on FOX
- KRQE News 13 at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. will air as normal.
- KRQE News 13 at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. will air as normal.
- Big Noon Kickoff will air at 9 p.m.
- Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns game will start at 10 a.m.
- FOX College Football Extra will air at 1:30 p.m.
- Washington State Cougars vs Washington Huskies game will start at 2 p.m.
- FOX College Football Extra will air at 5:30 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 on FOX at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will air as normal.
- WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air at 7 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. will air as normal.
- Jeopardy! will air at 10 p.m.
- KRQE News 13 at 10:35 p.m. will air as normal.
- NM Football Friday Night will air at 11:05 p.m.
- DailyMailTV will air at 11:35 p.m.