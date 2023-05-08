NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) Board of Directors approved a new program to reduce vacant and abandoned homes across the state. The Restoring our Communities Program will acquire, rehab and resale sing-family properties that are vacant or abandoned to make workforce housing units and offer financial aid with down payment assistance.

The MFA says the program currently has $2,000,000 available for funding. During MFA’s Housing Strategy, they found about 12,000 homes in New Mexico that are vacant and for sale. “The ROC Program will promote much-needed affordable housing throughout the state while improving communities impacted by vacant or abandoned homes,” Program Development Manager Theresa Laredo-Garcia said in a release.

Program funding will become available in mid-May to early June.