Program bringing missing people home in Doña Ana County

From elderly people with Alzheimer’s to children with autism, program used in Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Officer has been helping families bring their loved ones home when they go missing.

In Dona Ana County there are more than 40 people who use the bracelets right now.

The sheriff’s office has been offering the Project Lifesaver program to residents for more than 20 years now.

It’s aimed at quickly finding people who may wander.

The caretaker of someone who gets lost often or could be prone to wandering.

They can contact the sheriff’s department to see if the person qualifies for a bracelet.

The bracelet has a transmitter inside. If the person goes missing a Project Lifesaver volunteer or specialist like Stephen Dail uses a receiver that pings whenever the receiver is pointing in the direction of the bracelet within one mile.

“If a person who wanders, is wandering overnight, typically and statistically half of them are not found alive. So the fact that we can find them within minutes or hours, instead of days it just means that there is a greater chance of a positive outcome,” said Stephen Dail, a project lifesaver specialist.

There is $10 monthly fee. However, if a client cannot pay the fee they may qualify for the bracelet free of charge.

