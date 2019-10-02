Program allows parents, guardians to access immunization records

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 26: A children’s doctor injects a vaccine against measles, rubella, mumps and chicken pox to an infant on February 26, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The city of Berlin is facing an outbreak of measles that in recent weeks has led to over 700 cases and one confirmed death of a little boy who had not been vaccinated. Vaccination in Germany is not compulsory by law though the vast majority of parents have their children vaccinated. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In partnership with the New Mexico Immunization Program, the New Mexico Department of Health has launched a new public portal that allows families to access official immunization records.

The program, VaxViewNM, allows users to see, save, and print their child’s immunization records without having to visit a doctor’s office. The online portal is available on mobile devices and desktops.

When using the program for the first time, visitors will need to enter the patient’s name, birth date, gender, and contact information.