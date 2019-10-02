Program allows parents, guardians to access immunization records

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In partnership with the New Mexico Immunization Program, the New Mexico Department of Health has launched a new public portal that allows families to access official immunization records.
The program, VaxViewNM, allows users to see, save, and print their child’s immunization records without having to visit a doctor’s office. The online portal is available on mobile devices and desktops.
When using the program for the first time, visitors will need to enter the patient’s name, birth date, gender, and contact information.