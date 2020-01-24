Program aims to get more young women interested in STEM

NEW MEXICO (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Be Greater than Average and the American Association of University Women New Mexico are getting young girls from all over the state excited about careers in STEM, by offering a one-week summer residential camp in Socorro.

Nominated young girls have the opportunity to attend the Tech Trek New Mexico STEM camp with minimal cost to families.

Be Greater than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig, Tech Trek Mentor Cheryl Kirby, Tech Trek Alumni Jenny Baker and American Association of University Women Cheri Burch discuss what the camp has to offer.

“It’s a great summer camp program that happens down in Socorro at New Mexico Tech, and it’s an opportunity for young women to really surround themselves with other women scientists and workers in the STEM fields and be inspired about all different kinds of sciences and technology, engineering and math,” said Gruenig.

Tech Trek New Mexico will be held at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro, New Mexico from June 14 to 20. Applicants must be nominated and there is a $50 registration fee.

The deadline for student nominations is January 31. Teachers can nominate students, but they also encourage interested students to ask their teachers to nominate them.

Nominations forms can be found here.