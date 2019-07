SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunland Park is now home to a series of bright pink seesaws set up in between the slates of the United States-Mexico border wall.

Kids from both countries have since been seen playing through the divide together. The seesaws were designed by a professor in California who hopes the mini playground will remind people that things happening on one side of the wall have a direct consequence on the other.