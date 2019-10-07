Professional motocross rider returns home to meet with fans

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico native is taking his motocross skills to new heights.

Jason Anderson is a professional motocross rider for Rockstar Energy. The 26-year-old from Edgewood competes in races all over the world, including in the Netherlands earlier this month.

This weekend, he was out at Moriarty MX to meet and ride with fans and racers from all over the state. it was his first time at his home track since 2009.

“It’s cool ’cause at the end of the day, I was one of those graums here riding and learning and living the motocross lifestyle,” Anderson said.

Jason will be racing in Las Vegas, Nevada next weekend for the chance to win $1 million.