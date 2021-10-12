Production ‘Rust’ filming in Santa Fe in October, November

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The film “Rust”, directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin will be filming in Santa Fe in October and early November. The New Mexico Film Office reports that “Rust” follows the story of a 13-year-old boy who must care for himself and his younger brother after the death of their parents in Kansas in the 1880s.

The teen then goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after being sentenced to be hanged for the accidental killing of a rancher. Alec Baldwin will also star in the film alongside Travis Fimmel, known for “Vikings”, in addition to Frances Fisher, and Brady Noon.

The production reportedly will employ about 75 New Mexico crew members, as well as 22 local actors, and 230 local background talent.