Production of seedlings aids in reforestation efforts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is working on producing seedlings to help reforest land scarred by wildfires. The university’s John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center in Mora is producing 300,000 seedlings a year.

A new study shows New Mexico needs to plant 200 to 400 million seedlings to reforest our current wildfire-scarred lands. A reforestation bill has been introduced to the legislature, proposing creating a New Mexico reforestation center that would produce five million seedlings a year.

