SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new production company that is specializing in live stage performances. Camko Productions is focused on getting Broadway musical performances to New Mexico.

They have a debut production coming this weekend. ‘Broadway Confidential: An Evening with Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudetsky‘ will take place on May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe. The performance features Ana Gasteyer a former SNL regular and Seth Rudesky a Sirius XM Broadway personality. Ticket prices range from $49-$89. They are also offering student and teacher discounts by calling the box office at 505-988-1234. For more information, visit their Facebook page.