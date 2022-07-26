NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lance Corporal Evan Strickland, a marine and New Mexico native was laid to rest Tuesday. Strickland was one of five marines killed in a helicopter crash during training last month in California.

Strickland was 19 and a Los Lunas High School graduate. He was serving in the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing as a tilt-rotor crew chief. Tuesday morning a procession began from Albuquerque and headed to the Santa Fe National Cemetery, where Strickland will be buried. A service for him was held there at 11 a.m. Tuesday.