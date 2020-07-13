Problem intersection in Roswell continues to concern residents

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem intersection that neighbors have complained about for years. They’ve seen accident after accident and want the City of Roswell to do something about it. “I’ve lived here for about a year and so far there’s been about seven wrecks,” said neighbor Julian Carillo.

The intersection at 8th and Pennsylvania has been an issue for years. Neighbors say it’s become routine for them to see emergency vehicles at the intersection from crashes that they say could be avoided. In 2012 neighbors were fed up and requested the city make it a four-way stop.

“The neighbors realized that this was a problem intersection, so we petitioned the city to make it a four-way stop because there were on a regular basis, t-bone accidents here,” said another neighbor David Heckman.

The city conducted a traffic study which showed on a weekly average only 152 cars passed through the intersection per hour, and only three accidents in a 12-month period which is just shy of the state criteria to make it a four-way stop. A witness to a crash on Thursday said another study should be done because there is more to the intersection than speeders and stop signs.

“Some of it is because of where the houses are and other parts just because of the other foliage,” said Eric Willhelm, a concerned driver. He took to Facebook asking what could be done to make the intersection safer, and neighbors agree it’s time for another study.

“They need to really evaluate the safety of this intersection the speed of the traffic, the type of demographic in this neighborhood with the number of children that are here it’s a dangerous intersection,” said Heckman.

The city says they have done multiple studies in the past and all fall just short of the minimum criteria for a four-way stop and most crashes are caused by driver error.

“So far from an engineering perspective, if the accident was due to the people failing to observe a stop sign, putting a stop sign on Pennsylvania side would not improve the situation,” said Engineer for the City of Roswell Louis Najar.

The city said it is willing to conduct another traffic study and asks anyone concerned about the intersection to call the Planning and Engineering Office.