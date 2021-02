NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott will be buried in his hometown. A private funeral service will be held Friday afternoon.

The fallen officer will then be escorted to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial. Officer Jarrott was helping homeland security with an investigation last week when he pulled over a man on I-10 and was fatally shot.

The service will be live streamed on the NMSP Facebook page starting at 2 p.m.