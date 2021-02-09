Private funeral service to be held for fallen NMSP officer

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) –A private funeral will be held on Friday for fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott. The services will be held at the Lordsburg High School Football field. After the service, Officer Jarrott will be taken to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial.

Seating is limited to the family of Officer Jarrott and New Mexico State Police Officers. Officer Darian Jarrott was assisting in a homeland security investigation in Deming where he was stationed on Feb. 4. Jarrott initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet pickup truck on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 101 which is east of Deming. According to NMSP, the driver of the truck, identified as 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva, fired at least one shot at Jarrott killing him.

A homeland security investigation agent arrived at the scene, notifying New Mexico dispatch that an officer was down and a broadcast was put out to local state law enforcement agencies. An NMSP officer located Cueva traveling east on I-10 near mile marker 116 where authorities say Cueva pulled over at the exit and fired at officers. Cueva was shot and killed in Las Cruces after opening fire at the police.