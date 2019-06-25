Private border group launches 3-day telethon

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SUNDLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The group that built a border barrier in Sunland Park using private funds is now asking for donations.

“We Build The Wall” is running a 3-day telethon to raise money so they can build more walls. Earlier this year, the group raised more than $20 million through a GoFundMe. The “We Build The Wall, Wall-A-Thon” began broadcasting Monday at 4 p.m. from Sundland Park.

Recently the feds took control of one of their gates, claiming it was built without permission.

For more information, or to watch live coverage, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss