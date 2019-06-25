Private border group launches 3-day telethon

SUNDLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE) – The group that built a border barrier in Sunland Park using private funds is now asking for donations.

“We Build The Wall” is running a 3-day telethon to raise money so they can build more walls. Earlier this year, the group raised more than $20 million through a GoFundMe. The “We Build The Wall, Wall-A-Thon” began broadcasting Monday at 4 p.m. from Sundland Park.

Recently the feds took control of one of their gates, claiming it was built without permission.

For more information, or to watch live coverage, click here.