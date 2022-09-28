NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former prison transport officer Anthony Buntyn was convicted of violating the civil rights of detainees while transporting them through New Mexico. The Justice Department says the 55-year-old Buntyn was supervising a cross-country trip in March 2017 when their van stopped in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say the detainees were kept in small cages with the heat intentionally tuned up and were denied, water, and bathroom breaks. Buntyn was acquitted on use of force and obstruction of justice. They didn’t announce how much time behind bars he could face.