A restaurant that was vandalized two years ago is open for business

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Molly McGovern is glad to know that one of her favorite restaurants is open once again. She use to visit India Palace all of the time with her family and was devastated when it closed its doors.

“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic; I’m glad they were able to restore it such a beautiful thing again,” said McGovern.

McGovern is talking about the vandalism that happened to India Palace in June 2020. Vandals did more than $100,000 in damage and spray-painted racial slurs on the walks prompting investigators to deem it a hate crime.

Baldev Singh opened India Palace in 1991 and said he’s thankful for the support they’ve received since they opened up in December.

“In the first day, it was a bit slow. but we’re getting more customers and more customers. and we’re hoping customers are going to love this food,” said Singh.

Satnam Singh Vhandel started working at India Palace in 1994 and is the new owner and said he can’t wait for the new customers who will be visiting his restaurant.

“Thank you to Santa Fe, all the customers, you know, for supporting me. That’s very great; I’m very appreciate to them, you know,” said Vhandel.

The FBI and Santa Fe Police are still working on the investigation.