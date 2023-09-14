SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Board of County Commissioners approved a solid waste permit on Tuesday with the Pueblo of Tesuque. This will allow for the temporary reopening of a county solid waste convenience center which used to be on Pueblo property.

According to a Santa Fe County press release, the reopening of the center will only happen if the two parties agree to the specifications of the site improvements. Because of this, no official reopening date has been announced.

They say the county must provide a variety of upgrades to the site in exchange for use of the site that will improve access to and security at the site for users and provide up to two 30-yard roll-off containers for up to four non-hazardous community cleanup events every year at the Pueblo.

The convenience center closed on June 30, 2022.