ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Football player and seven-year NFL wide receiver, Preston Dennard – along with former New Mexico Highlands football player, AFL wide receiver, and NFL Coach Lionel Taylor – spoke to KRQE Sports this week about the upcoming Super Bowl.

Both Dennard and Taylor were a part of the 1980 Los Angeles Rams team that played in the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Dennard was a wide receiver, while Taylor was a wide receiver’s coach. The Rams lost that game to the Steelers, but both had fond memories of that game and of their time together with the LA Rams.

Dennard even gave his prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl match-up between Cincinnati and Los Angeles. “My take on it is this: the Rams should win it, but if they don’t close out the fourth quarter, they are not going to do it. Both of those teams deserve to be there and are both capable of winning, but it’s going to come down to that team that closes out that fourth quarter,” said Preston Dennard.