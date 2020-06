ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – President Donald Trump says he’s heard some interesting things about Roswell, but he’s not sharing what. The president made the comments on Thursday in a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son.

Donald Trump Jr. jokingly asked his father if he would ever declassify information about the alien town and what he knows. President Trump responded saying, “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”