NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Joe Biden will travel to Santa Fe June 11 to visit with New Mexico leaders and receive a briefing on New Mexico wildfires at the State Emergency Operation Center. Wildfires in the state burned more than 700,000 acres so far this year.
Major wildfires so far this year:
- Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire – 316,791 acres burned
- Black Fire – 264,657 acres burned
- Cooks Peak Fire – 59,359 acres burned
- Cerro Pelado Fire – 45,605 acres burned
- McBride Fire – 6,159 acres burned
For more wildfire information, visit KRQE’s wildfire coverage page.