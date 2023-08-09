ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday afternoon President Joe Biden will be speaking to a crowd at a production facility in New Mexico. President Joe Biden arrived in Albuquerque on Tuesday as a part of a tour of the Southwest.

President Biden is set to discuss what the administration is calling a boom in clean energy manufacturing. After leaving New Mexico, President Biden will fly to Salt Lake City as he concludes his three-day trip through the southwest.

Albuquerque Police said Wednesday morning, I-25 south of the Big-I and I-40 to the west may be affected, along with some side streets. They say anyone parked along the motorcade route will be towed.