CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs has begun preservation work on buildings at the Fort Stanton Historic Site. It will include repairing or replacing doors and roofs of properties like the Fort Stanton Marine Hospital, the Catholic chapel, and the fire station. Officials say they plan to keep the historic features of each structure.

“When working on preservation projects, we always seek to match the original character–if a two-by-four was used originally, then we replace it with a two-by-four,” said Lino Herrera, Director of Facilities and Capital Improvements.

Crews will also work to identify and remove asbestos in buildings. Safety improvements to the main parking lot are also planned. The work is expected to cost a little more than $146,000. In total, the state has spent more than $1,500,000 in capital spending at the site.