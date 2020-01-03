Preservation of Chicano mural includes projection proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s plans to turn a state-owned building into a new contemporary art museum have been endorsed by a review board charged with preserving historic enclaves.

The Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board after meeting Thursday signed off on the revised design of the proposed structure. Officials say the plans include honoring a 1980s Chicano mural that will be destroyed to make way for the new museum by projecting an image of it onto a blank wall.

The project initially drew sharp criticism for its aesthetics, its height and concerns about the decades-old mural.