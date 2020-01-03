Preservation of Chicano mural includes projection proposal

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico’s plans to turn a state-owned building into a new contemporary art museum have been endorsed by a review board charged with preserving historic enclaves.

The Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board after meeting Thursday signed off on the revised design of the proposed structure. Officials say the plans include honoring a 1980s Chicano mural that will be destroyed to make way for the new museum by projecting an image of it onto a blank wall.

The project initially drew sharp criticism for its aesthetics, its height and concerns about the decades-old mural.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞