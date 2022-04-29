SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office is hosting a national drug take back event Saturday in Santa Fe. New Mexicans can safely dispose of prescription drugs, no questions asked.

Any prescription drugs like opioids, sleep medications, benzodiazepines, etc. will be taken and safely disposed. The event aims to keep these drugs out of the wrong hands and to prevent youth from developing addictions.

The event will be held at the Villagra Building on 408 Galisteo Street in Santa Fe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who can not make it to the event can find a nearby location at https://takebackday.dea.gov.