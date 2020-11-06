Prescription drug deaths down, street drug deaths up in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Overdose deaths from prescription opioids are down in New Mexico but overall drug deaths have gone up because of illicit drug use. The state released data Thursday comparing 2019 to previous years.

State officials credit the prescription monitoring program, a database tracking the distribution of controlled substances, with helping keep drugs out of the wrong hands. They say more doctors are also following prescribing guidelines.

However, deaths from street drug overdoses went way up in 2019. In total, the state saw 605 drug deaths, compared to 537 the year before. 44% of those deaths were related to meth and 21% involved fentanyl.