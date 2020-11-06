Prescribed pile burns start in Carson National Forest

This Oct. 3, 2012 photo shows fall color along the 85-mile loop in Northern New Mexico known as the Enchanted Circle. Visitors can head out from Taos and take in scenery from Kit Carson National Forest, the Sangre de Cristo mountain range and the Moreno Valley, along with towns like Questa, Red River, Angel Fire […]

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The forest service announced Friday fire managers on the Carson National Forest are planning to implement several prescribed pile burns between Nov. 6 and Dec. 31, 2020. This is due to the favorable conditions, including fuel moisture levels, air quality, winds, and weather forecasts in the area.

The planned treatment areas are:

Canijilon WUI Piles – an 85-acre pile burn located near Canjilon.

El Rito Canyon Piles – a 238-acre prescribed pile burn, located near El Rito.

Maquinitas Piles – an 862-acre burn, located in the Tusas Valley west of Tres Piedras.

Deer Trail Piles – a 158-acre pile burn, located in the Tusas Valley west of Tres Piedras.

Tio Gordito Piles – a 604-acre pile burn, located near Tres Piedras.

Kiowa San Cristobal WUI includes 404-acres of available piles and is located near San Cristobal; 111 acres were successfully burned in this unit earlier in 2020.

La Jara Piles – a 50-acre piles burn, located adjacent to Taos Pines Community near Palo Flechado Pass on Hwy 64.

Smoke may be visible from the surround areas during and after ignitions begin. Officials say prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. The Forest Service and their partners prioritize the use of prescribed fires in concert with mechanical treatments. The fires reduce forest fuels, recycling nutrients, and increase habitat diversity.