SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) is the latest area to take advantage of the state’s recent snowfall by scheduling upcoming prescribed burns. Potential pile burns are being planned between December and April in the Cuba, Coyote, Jemez, and Española ranger districts.

Forest officials say the broadcast and pile burns are intended to reduce hazardous fuels, enhance wildlife habitat, and improve forest health. Whether or not each pile burn will go forward will depend on factors like snowpack, fuel moisture levels, air quality, ventilation, forecast weather and wind, and resource availability.

Pile Burn Locations

Cuba Ranger District

The Cuba Ranger District will hold a meeting on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cuba District Office to share winter pile-burning plans with the community.

Deer Lake Piles

Tusas West Piles

American Park Piles

Coyote Ranger District

A public meeting on December 7 at 5:00 p.m. will be held at the Cuba District Office to discuss winter pile-burning plans.

Lino Piles

Gobernador Piles

Jemez Ranger District

San Juan East PIles

Mesa Verde Piles

Española Ranger District

Pacheco Piles

Hyde Park Piles

As more pile burn locations and dates get approved, the SFNF will update its website and Facebook page with the information.