SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) is the latest area to take advantage of the state’s recent snowfall by scheduling upcoming prescribed burns. Potential pile burns are being planned between December and April in the Cuba, Coyote, Jemez, and Española ranger districts.
Forest officials say the broadcast and pile burns are intended to reduce hazardous fuels, enhance wildlife habitat, and improve forest health. Whether or not each pile burn will go forward will depend on factors like snowpack, fuel moisture levels, air quality, ventilation, forecast weather and wind, and resource availability.
Pile Burn Locations
Cuba Ranger District
The Cuba Ranger District will hold a meeting on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cuba District Office to share winter pile-burning plans with the community.
- Deer Lake Piles
- Tusas West Piles
- American Park Piles
Coyote Ranger District
A public meeting on December 7 at 5:00 p.m. will be held at the Cuba District Office to discuss winter pile-burning plans.
- Lino Piles
- Gobernador Piles
Jemez Ranger District
- San Juan East PIles
- Mesa Verde Piles
Española Ranger District
- Pacheco Piles
- Hyde Park Piles
As more pile burn locations and dates get approved, the SFNF will update its website and Facebook page with the information.