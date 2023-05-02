ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire officials say prescribed burns are planned to continue in the Magdalena and Mount Taylor ranger districts of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands. Some of these prescribed burns could start as early as May 5.

They say the burns are part of their strategy for long-term forest health by reducing forest fuels. The aim is to reduce hazardous fuels that accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects and disease, and decades of fire suppression.

Burns will be started in the following areas:

Magdalena Ranger District – Durfee Bolander RX Fire: 2,151 acres on Units 7 & 8 in the vicinity of Durfee and Bolander Canyon along FSR 220, 661A, and 220X.

Magdalena Ranger District – Corn Canyon RX Fire: 1,890 acres of Unit 2A in the vicinity of Corn Canyon along FSR 225.

Mount Taylor Ranger District – Redondo RX Fire, Copperton/Sawyer Blocks: 1,812 acres on the Copperton and 705 acres on the Sawyer units located three miles west of Post Office Flats on Forest Road (FR) 480 in the Zuni Mountains.

The exact start dates of the fires will depend upon administrator approval and conditions for each site. The best conditions result in effective smoke ventilation.