JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service is taking advantage of the moisture to start some prescribed burns.

Last week, crews set fires in the Jemez Ranger District to burn some woodpiles. Next, they plan to burn piles in Pacheco Canyon and Hyde Park in the Espanola Ranger District.

While you will see smoke, it shouldn’t be as bad as during other burns because the fires will be small and concentrated. The burning could start as early as Tuesday.