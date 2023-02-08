NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has a prescribed burn planned for February. Crews will burn debris piles on around 110 acres along Highway 126, east of Cuba.

Work on what is being called the Deer Lake project could start as early as Wednesday, February 15. Officials say smoke may be visible from Cuba, La Jara, and Torreon.

In a press release, officials with the Santa Fe National Forest said that recent snowfall has provided conditions to help limit fire from spreading to nearby vegetation. The burning will be spaced out throughout February when conditions will be favorable for a burn.

After the project, the burned piles will continue to be monitored throughout the winter. The Deer Lake project is part of the Rio Chama Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project, which spans across 3.8 million acres in New Mexico and Colorado.