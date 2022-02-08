NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forest officials are preparing for prescribed burns in the Sandia Ranger District. They will be happening near Sulphur and Hondo Canyon.
They’re expecting to start next Monday and end in late March. The smoke will be visible from Tijeras, Moriarty, Edgewood, and Albuquerque.