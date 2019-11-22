Prescribed burns planned for Cibola, McKinley, Sandoval County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is planned for three New Mexico counties next week. Federal land managers along with the New Mexico Game and Fish Department will conduct prescribed burns in Cibola County, McKinley and Sandoval counties.

The burns are to clear out brush and reduce the risk of wildfires in El Malpais National Conservation, Ignacio and Chamisa Wilderness Study Areas.

Fire managers say it will take a few days to complete.

McKinley and Sandoval County

The prescribed burn will start anytime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23. Officials plan to burn approximately 500 acres within the Ignacio and Chamisa Wilderness Study Areas. They say it will take about 2-4 days to complete the burning operations.

The project location is west of Highway 550 and 15 miles southwest of San Luis, N.M. Depending on weather conditions, smoke may be seen in the area during the burn and for several days after its conducted.

Cibola County

The prescribed burn will start anytime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23. Officials plan to burn approximately 100 acres within the El Malpais National Conservation Area. They say it will take about 2-4 days to complete the burning operations.

The project location is approximately 40 miles southeast of Grants, N.M., in the Cebolla Canyon area east of State Highway 117.