NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The national park service is planning more prescribed burns in the Valles Calderas National Preserve. The burn operations will take place in phases from now through the end of winter, depending on weather and fuel conditions.

The burn piles are located on South Mountain, San Antonio Mountain, Cerro San Luis, and Cerro Piñon. Officials say smoke from these burns may be visible from all directions coming into Jemez Mountains, including La Cueva, Sierra Los Piños, Jemez Springs, Jemez Pueblo, Cañon, Gilman, and Los Alamos.