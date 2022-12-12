NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The national park service is planning more prescribed burns in the Valles Calderas National Preserve. The burn operations will take place in phases from now through the end of winter, depending on weather and fuel conditions.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Alamogordo police: Child hospitalized after parade incident
- Sports: New Mexico native becomes youngest UFC winner in history
- Trending: Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
- Community: New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
The burn piles are located on South Mountain, San Antonio Mountain, Cerro San Luis, and Cerro Piñon. Officials say smoke from these burns may be visible from all directions coming into Jemez Mountains, including La Cueva, Sierra Los Piños, Jemez Springs, Jemez Pueblo, Cañon, Gilman, and Los Alamos.