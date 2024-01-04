ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is scheduled on Holloman AFB this month. From January 13 to 14, over 130 acres of wood piles in three different locations will burn to aid in the removal of Salt Cedar, an invasive species.

The first pile burn is just outside the former golf course. The second is near the fire training area off Sabre Road. The third is just west of the former balloon pad, north of Kelly Road.

People should expect to see smoke from Alamogordo, Tularosa, Holloman, White Sands National Park, and surrounding communities. Smoke is expected to linger for a few days after the ignitions are complete.