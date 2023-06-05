NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire officials on the Sacramento Ranger District in the Lincoln National Forest are planning to continue a prescribed burn near the Sacramento Ranger District administration site. Officials say if weather conditions allow, they will burn about 35 acres near the site.

Officials say the burn will take place between June 7 and 8. The exact date will be determined by weather conditions and approval by an agency administrator. Smoke may be visible in the area during the burn.