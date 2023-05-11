NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands plan to have prescribed burns on the Magdalena and Mt. Taylor Ranger Districts. Officials say the plan is for the burns to start Thursday, May 11 and last through Sunday, May 14.

Officials say the start of the burns will depend on weather conditions and must be approved by an agency administrator. Fire officials will conduct one burn in the Magdalena Ranger District in the area of Durfee and Bolander Canyon, they say smoke may be visible from Magdalena, Alamo and Datil. Another burn will be in the Mount Taylor Ranger District on the Copperton and Sawyer units in the Zuni Mountains, they say smoke may be visible near Ramah, Gallup, Thoreau, Bluewater, Grants and Milan.