NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials with the Carson National Forest are preparing for a prescribed burn north of Santa Fe in the Canjilon Wildland Urban Interface Project.

The burns could start Monday, October 16, if weather permits. Ignitions are planned for 899 acres in Montoya Canyon and 841 acres in Blais Canyon. Fire crews are planning to implement the project over a five to seven day period. Smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during the prescribed burn.