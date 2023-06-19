NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire officials say they plan on moving forward with the Bighorn/Stateline prescribed burn near the New Mexico/Colorado border. Officials say the weather is favorable and they plan on starting the burn on or around Saturday, June 24.

The prescribed burn will be about 700 to 900 acres and include 216 acres of the Carson National Forest. Officials say the lighting of the burn will take up to three days. Firefighters will patrol and monitor the area to make sure the fire stays contained to the burn area.