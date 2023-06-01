MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn in the Cibola National Forest is set to continue. The Chato Prescribed Fire, which began on May 28 will have planned ignitions continue as early as Friday, June 2 due to a predicted window of favorable weather.

The burn will focus on the remaining 80 acres of the planned 214-acre Red Canyon Restoration Project. The burn unit is north of FR 253 along the forest boundary, just west of Manzano Land Grant. Officials say smoke may be visible in the areas of Mountainair, PUnta de Agua, Manzano, the Estancia Valley, or west Manzano communities of Rio Communities, Belen, or Los Lunas.

Optimal conditions for the burn will result in effective smoke ventilation and dispersal.