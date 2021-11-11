ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaders from Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital are expected to address the new “crisis standards of care” (CSC) status the hospitals have entered as New Mexico continues to deal with a high number of new COVID-19 cases. KRQE News 13 will livestream a news conference this morning about the announcement, with coverage beginning around 10 a.m. on this page.

The new CSC declaration comes nearly a month after New Mexico’s Department of Health opened up the option for hospitals to declare Crisis Standards of Care in mid-October. The status allows for several change in terms of patient care.

Most significantly, the hospitals will be allow to use a “standardized, equitable procedure for making decisions on who receives medical care.” That means in certain situations, some patients could be denied or delayed medical treatment because staff may not be able to assist a patient.

The new status also means the two Albuquerque hospitals will temporarily suspend non-medically-necessary procedures. UNMH and Presbyterian now join the San Juan Regional Medical Center as the three hospitals that have made a CSC-declaration in the last month.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.