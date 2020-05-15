Presbyterian partners with nonprofit that brings joy to childhood cancer patients

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital has joined 15 other hospitals around the country giving childhood cancer patients something to smile about. They are providing ‘smile packs’ to the kids.

They are made possible by a nonprofit called Dancing While Cancering, which was founded by two parents on a mission to bring joy to the childhood cancer experience. Scott and Pammy Kramer started the nonprofit to honor their young daughter Maddie, who passed away from cancer two years ago.

‘Smile packs’ come with musical items and room decorations to help make a hospital room feel more like home. To learn more about their mission, click here.

