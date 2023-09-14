ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The nursing shortage is forcing a New Mexico hospital to get creative with its recruiting efforts. They’re hoping flexible schedules will help persuade nurses to work for them.

Now, with the hope of curbing that shortage, Presbyterian Healthcare Services is partnering with a third-party company to give nurses a more flexible schedule.

Tim Johnsen is the chief operating officer for Presbyterian Healthcare and said they’re now working with ShiftMed, using the app to make sure their facilities are properly staffed. The hospital will post the open shifts, so nurses can decide when they want to work.

“They can look across, work one shift. They can work three shifts, so they can work as much or as little as they want. They don’t have to be a full-time employee,” said Johnsen.

They’ll start using the app later this month. They’re hopeful that using the app will help them recruit more long-term employees.

“We’re setting our sets high. We hope we get a couple hundred nurses to use this app and to come work for Presbyterian,” said Johnsen.

Nurses who are interested can download the app ShiftMed and sign up through the app. The first shifts will be available during the fourth week of September.