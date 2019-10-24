Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Pres. Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (KRQE) – Remarks made by President Trump during a conference in Pittsburgh on Wednesday has the internet in a frenzy.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” President Trump said.

While he hasn’t clarified what he meant, there are no reports of plans to build a border wall in Colorado.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded on Twitter saying, “Well, this is awkward…Colorado doesn’t border Mexico.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss