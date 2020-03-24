Pres. Trump: REAL ID deadline being pushed back

Live Now
WASHINGTON – President Trump is pushing back the REAL ID deadline because of the coronavirus. Travelers were going to be required to have a REAL ID by October 1 to board a domestic flight.

However, the president moved the deadline to follow social distancing guidelines and to avoid crowds at the state’s department of motor vehicles. A new deadline has not been announced.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, and it makes the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as a driver’s license. The Act established requirements for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet the requirements.

A spokesperson from New Mexico’s MVD says they have not made any other extensions for other services at this time. That means if your license is expiring, you still need to take care of that. However, according to MVD’s website, only three customers per State MVD will be allowed into the building at a time.

