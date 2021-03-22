Pregnant Edgewood woman saves family, litters of puppies from house fire

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Six months pregnant, an Edgewood mother jumped into action to help her family after their house caught fire last week. The family lost furniture, all of their clothes, and supplies for the new baby. Now, they need the community’s help getting back on their feet.

Amanda DeVargas woke up in the morning on March 18 to smoke filling her Edgewood home. “You don’t ever really think of what you have to do when there’s a fire in your home,” said DeVargas.

Six months pregnant, she quickly helped her two daughters, her two teenage siblings, four dogs, and two litters of puppies get out in time.

“I just kind of scooped them both up and was running through my whole house with them and I’m like a crazy woman,” said DeVargas.

She said within ten minutes the entire porch outside was gone. “So when we opened the back door the flames were coming inside the house so we closed the door,” said DeVargas.

She said the fire traveled under the house, through the walls, and into the attic and the extensive smoke damage deemed the home a total loss according to her insurance and fire officials from Torrance County Fire Department.

“Smoke just filled the house, so everything is just filled with smoke and just sud and kind of just, the longer it’s kind of staying the more it’s soaking in. So everything is pretty much a total loss,” said DeVargas.

DeVargas also said because of the smoke damage her six-year-old daughter suffered an asthma attack the next day as they were feeding their livestock nearby their home. “Her lips were turning blue and she wasn’t breathing,” said DeVargas. “So I had to pull over and call 911and then they picked us up on the side of the road and brought us to the hospital and she’s in ICU but she’s improving.”

DeVargas said these last five days have been the hardest in her whole life. But she is grateful to have her family and her community by her side. DeVargas believes the fire may have started because they were barbecuing the night before, and coals may have fallen on their porch. The family is staying with her mother in Albuquerque.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.